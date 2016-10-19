FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-ASML Holding guides Q4 net sales between 1.7 and 1.8 billion euros
October 19, 2016 / 5:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-ASML Holding guides Q4 net sales between 1.7 and 1.8 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV :

* Q3 net sales of 1.81 billion euros ($1.99 billion)

* Q3 gross margin 46.0 percent

* ASML guides Q4 2016 net sales between 1.7 and 1.8 billion euros and a gross margin between 47 and 48 percent

* Continues to expect HMI acquisition to close in Q4

* EUV program continued to make progress on key industrialization metrics and we took orders for three NXE:3400 EUV systems in the quarter

* Six customers are now actively engaged in EUV introduction in both memory and logic See also: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
