10 months ago
BRIEF-Sempione Retail publishes offer document for Charles Voegele
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 19, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sempione Retail publishes offer document for Charles Voegele

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sempione Retail AG :

* Offers 6.38 Swiss francs ($6.45) net in cash for each bearer share of Charles Voegele Holding Ltd with a nominal value of 3.00 Swiss francs each

* Offer period from Oct. 20 until Nov. 16, 4:00 p.m. CET (subject to any extension)

* Offer price will be reduced by gross amount of any dilutive effects caused by company or one of its subsidiaries in respect of the Charles Voegele shares prior to consummation of the offer

* After settlement of the offer, offeror intends to have Charles Voegele apply with SIX for the de-listing of the Charles Voegele shares in accordance with regulations of SIX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9897 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

