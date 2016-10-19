FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elisa Q3 EBITDA EUR 154 mln, above expectations
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 19, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Elisa Q3 EBITDA EUR 154 mln, above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Elisa Oyj :

* Q3 revenue 419 million euros (Reuters poll 418 million euros)

* Q3 EBITDA 154 million euros (Reuters poll 151 million euros)

* Says macroeconomic environment in Finland is still expected to be weak in 2016

* Full-year revenue is estimated to be slightly higher than in 2015

* Comparable full-year EBITDA is anticipated to be slightly higher than in 2015

* Full-year capital expenditure is expected to be a maximum of 12 per cent of revenue Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

