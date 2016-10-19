BRIEF-Elisa Q3 EBITDA EUR 154 mln, above expectations

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Elisa Oyj :
* Q3 revenue 419 million euros (Reuters poll 418 million euros)
* Q3 EBITDA 154 million euros (Reuters poll 151 million euros)
* Says macroeconomic environment in Finland is still expected to be weak in 2016
* Full-year revenue is estimated to be slightly higher than in 2015
* Comparable full-year EBITDA is anticipated to be slightly higher than in 2015
* Full-year capital expenditure is expected to be a maximum of 12 per cent of revenue Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:
