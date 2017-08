Oct 19 (Reuters) -

* VTB Bank has reached an agreement with Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group (NCSP) to resume dividend payment by NCSP - Interfax cites bank first deputy chairman of the management board Yuri Soloviev as saying

* The decision will be formalized in the near future - Interfax cites Soloviev

* NCSP suspended dividend payment for six months of 2016 at the end of Sept. due to risk of breaching covenants under loan agreement with VTB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)