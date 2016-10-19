FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Commerzbank's digital revamp will weigh on profitability, capital build-up
October 19, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Commerzbank's digital revamp will weigh on profitability, capital build-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Commerzbank's digital revamp will weigh on profitability and capital build-up

* Moody's: Commerzbank's planned reorganisation will burden profitability during the 2016-2018 period and restrict capital build-up

* Moody's: Commerzbank's revamp over the longer term should help bank to improve leverage, free up capital for investment,reduce earnings volatility

* Moody's: views revamp positively over longer term, with Commerzbank reducing balance sheet to below 500 billion euros by 2020, improving leverage ratio Source text - bit.ly/2e6ARoo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

