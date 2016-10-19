FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Basware to focus on three key metrics from 2017 to 2020
#Software
October 19, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Basware to focus on three key metrics from 2017 to 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Basware Oyj :

* Refinements to Basware's strategy targets and focus on execution

* For the period from 2017 to 2020, Basware will focus on three key metrics aimed atboosting cloud revenues

* Expects for period from 2017 to 2020 cloud revenues to increase by more than 20% CAGR on an organic basis

* Targets annual net sales greater than 220 million euros ($241.58 million) in 2017-2020

* Expects recurring revenue about 80% of net sales in 2017-2020 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
