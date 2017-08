Oct 19 (Reuters) - Basware Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 35.3 million euros ($38.8 million) versus 33.6 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating loss 2.2 million euros versus profit 1.0 million euros year ago

* Expects flat organic revenue growth at constant currencies in 2016

* Sees temporary pressure on margins driven by accelerated growth investments resulting in adjusted EBITDA around breakeven in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

