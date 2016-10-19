FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Agasti Holding: Intelco Concept buys 33 pct stake and calls for EGM
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2016 / 6:36 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Agasti Holding: Intelco Concept buys 33 pct stake and calls for EGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Agasti Holding ASA :

* Intelco Concept AS, company owned by Øystein Tvenge with family, has acquired 98.1 million shares in Agasti Holding to agreed price 0.0340 Norwegian crown per share

* After acquisition Intelco Concept to own 98.1 million shares in Agasti Holding, which represents stake of 33.33 percent

* Intelco Concept will require board in Agasti to call EGM to reverse previous resolutions regarding liquidation and de-listing of its shares from Oslo Børs

* Intelco Concept also calls for amendment of Agasti's name, including amendment of articles of association

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.