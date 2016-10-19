FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe posts 2015/2016 net loss of 0.3 mln euros after change in measurement
#Publishing
October 19, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe posts 2015/2016 net loss of 0.3 mln euros after change in measurement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bastei Luebbe AG :

* Consolidated revenue amounted to 104.9 million euros ($115.15 million) in 2015/2016 financial year after 110.2 million euros in previous year

* Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (group EBITDA) amounted to 6.7 million euros in 2015/2016 financial year compared with 10.4 million euros in previous year

* Adjustment meant that group earnings in 2014/2015 and 2015/2016 financial years was 7.2 million euros and 7.9 million euros lower respectively

* Following change in measurement, net profit of bastei lübbe group for 2015/2016 financial year amounted to -0.3 million euros after 3.0 million euros in previous year

* Expects consolidated revenue to increase significantly to eur 150-160 million in 2016/2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

