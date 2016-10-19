FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Laird warns of lower full-year profit
October 19, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Laird warns of lower full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Laird Plc :

* Q3 trading update

* Acceleration of production for mobile devices has come much later than in previous cycles and visibility on volumes remains poor

* After a disappointing first half, a significant improvement in second half of 2016 was expected, particularly in performance materials (PM) division

* In addition, we have experienced increased margin pressure due to unprecedented pricing pressures and some operational factors.

* However, acceleration of production for mobile devices has come much later than in previous cycles and visibility on volumes remains poor

* This has led to a very challenging trading performance in PM in Q3 and we now anticipate full year group underlying profit before tax to be around 50 mln stg

* Revenue in sterling for Q3 increased by 29 pct to 207 mln stg (Q3 2015: 160 mln stg). On an organic basis at constant currency, revenue was lower by 4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

