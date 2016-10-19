FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Datatec sees sequentially and comparatively better second half
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 19, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Datatec sees sequentially and comparatively better second half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Datatec Limited

* Unaudited Results For The Six Months Ended 31 August 2016, Declaration Of Scrip Distribution With Cash Alternative

* Six month group revenue $3.04 billion (H1 FY16: $3.29 billion)

* Six month underlying earnings per share 12.5 us cents (H1 FY16: 16.6 us cents)

* Six month EBITDA $68.9 million (H1 FY16: $80.6 million)

* We anticipate a sequentially and comparatively better second half of FY17

* Board expects that full year FY17 underlying earnings per share will be better than prior year (FY16: 32 us cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.