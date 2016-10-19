BRIEF-Investor AB says net asset value at end of Q3 was 380 SEK/share

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Investor AB

* Says net asset value per share at quarter end SEK 380

* Says for Ericsson, the key priority is to find the right CEO to lead the company forward

* Says Mölnlycke Health Care reported organic growth of 4 percent in constant currency, An improved profit margin and high cash conversion generated strong cash flow, further strengthening the balance sheet

* Permobil reported slower organic sales growth in the quarter, mainly driven by lower demand in the U.S. Profit margins were essentially unchanged.

* Aleris continued to report good organic growth. However, profitability declined, mainly due to weaker performance within Healthcare and one-time costs related to the previously announced management transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)