FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Investor AB says net asset value at end of Q3 was 380 SEK/share
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Investor AB says net asset value at end of Q3 was 380 SEK/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Investor AB

* Says net asset value per share at quarter end SEK 380

* Says for Ericsson, the key priority is to find the right CEO to lead the company forward

* Says Mölnlycke Health Care reported organic growth of 4 percent in constant currency, An improved profit margin and high cash conversion generated strong cash flow, further strengthening the balance sheet

* Permobil reported slower organic sales growth in the quarter, mainly driven by lower demand in the U.S. Profit margins were essentially unchanged.

* Aleris continued to report good organic growth. However, profitability declined, mainly due to weaker performance within Healthcare and one-time costs related to the previously announced management transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.