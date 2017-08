Oct 19 (Reuters) - Arcoma AB :

* Starts direct sales in Sweden

* Goal is to increase sales in 2017 in Swedish market by 10 million - 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million - $1.7 million) per year

