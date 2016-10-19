Moscow vows to hit back in row over Russian TV channel's UK accounts
MOSCOW, Oct 19 Russia has promised to retaliate against Britain after a British state-owned bank said it was withdrawing its services from Kremlin-backed Russian broadcaster RT.
Oct 19 Starbucks Corp :
* Starbucks elevates Belinda Wong to chief executive officer, Starbucks China; targets 5,000 stores in mainland China by 2021
* Promotion of Belinda Wong from president to chief executive officer of Starbucks China
* Wong will oversee Starbucks plans to double its scale to operate 5,000 stores in China by 2021
* Leo Tsoi has been promoted to role of chief operating officer of starbucks China
Oct 19 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
FRANKFURT, Oct 19 A Lufthansa Boeing 747 jumbo jet with 363 people on board made an emergency landing in Gander, Newfoundland, in eastern Canada on Tuesday after being diverted due to smoke in the cockpit, the German airline said.