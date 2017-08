Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nanorepro AG :

* Q3 sales of about 1.05 million euros ($1.15 million) versus around 320,000 euros year ago

* For the year as a whole, company raises sales forecast from 1.2 million - 1.3 million euros to 1.3 million - 1.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9096 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)