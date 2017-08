Oct 19 (Reuters) - MobiMedia Solution SA :

* Signs agreement with Verifone Sp. z o.o. for cooperation in introduction to market of the solutions for electronic payments and non-cash transfers

* Under the agreement Verifone will be sole partner of the company in the solutions distribution and the company will provide new clients to Verifone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)