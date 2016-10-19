BRIEF-Hewlett Packard delays exchange of senior notes

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co -

* Announcing update to registered exchange of its senior notes

* Due to previously announced spin-offs, mergers not completed offer for exchange of registered notes for senior notes

* Currently anticipates launching,completing an offer for exchange of senior notes for registered notes near end of 2016

* As a result, additional interest is accruing on senior notes at a rate of 0.25% per annum

* Q4 dividend will be paid on october 31, 2016, rather than november 2, 2016, as previously announced Source text: bit.ly/2eFbxoZ Further company coverage: