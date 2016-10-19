FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abitibi says Yamana Gold unit, Brio Gold Inc, filed preliminary prospectus in each Canadaian territory
October 19, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Abitibi says Yamana Gold unit, Brio Gold Inc, filed preliminary prospectus in each Canadaian territory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Abitibi Royalties Inc

* Abitibi Royalties Inc - announces that Yamana Gold Inc's subsidiary, Brio Gold Inc, has filed a preliminary prospectus in each territory in Canada

* Abitibi Royalties Inc - preliminary prospectus is in connection with qualifying a secondary offering of Brio Gold common shares held by Yamana

* Abitibi Royalties Inc - will inform shareholders of co's decision to offer or sell its purchase rights once more information becomes available

* Says Abitibi Royalties owns 3.5 million shares in Yamana and is to receive purchase rights in connection with offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

