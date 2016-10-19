FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Oxford Industries affirms previously guidance for 2016
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Oxford Industries affirms previously guidance for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oxford Industries Inc :

* Oxford Industries Inc - affirming previously issued guidance for full fiscal 2016 year

* Oxford Industries Inc - expects Q3 of fiscal 2016 to be negatively impacted by Hurricane Matthew and recent bankruptcy filing by Hanjin Shipping

* Oxford Industries - Hurricane Matthew resulted in lost sales for Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide in Florida, Georgia, north and south Carolina

* Oxford Industries - Hanjin Shipping bankruptcy will result in shipping delays for Lilly Pulitzer product into Q4 that otherwise would have shipped in Q3

* FY earnings per share view $3.76, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2eFty6E) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
