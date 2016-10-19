FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Lannett seeks to withdraw approval of abbreviated NDA for methylphenidate hydrochloride extended release tablets
October 19, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lannett seeks to withdraw approval of abbreviated NDA for methylphenidate hydrochloride extended release tablets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc :

* Lannett comments on FDA proposal regarding methylphenidate extended release tablets

* Lannett company - will seek to withdraw approval of co's abbreviated new drug application for methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablets

* Lannett company inc - "remain confident that our methylphenidate er products are safe and effective"

* Lannett company - has until Nov 17, 2016 to request hearing and until Dec 19, 2016 to submit all data, information and analyses upon which request for a hearing relies

* Lannett company inc - fda's proposal includes an opportunity for lannett to request a hearing on the matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
