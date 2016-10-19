FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Toyota Kirloskar Motor partners with Uber for vehicle buying solutions for Uber driver partners
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 19, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Toyota Kirloskar Motor partners with Uber for vehicle buying solutions for Uber driver partners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp

* Joins hands with uber to offer end to end vehicle buying solutions for uber driver partners

* Scheme will be applicable till end of this year

* Toyota Financial Services India Ltd. (TFSIN) will provide 90% on-road funding on etios and liva models for first time drivers Source text: [Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced a partnership with Uber, the ride-hailing app to offer end-to-end vehicle buying solutions for driver partners operating on the Uber platform. Through this partnership Toyota$B!G(Bs Financial arm, Toyota Financial Services India Ltd. (TFSIN) will provide 90% on-road funding on Etios and Liva models for first time drivers, further reinforcing its association with Uber ensuring best-in-class products are easily affordable to first time buyers. The 90% on-road funding scheme encompasses a complete package of vehicle cost, accessories, service packages, registration road tax and insurance. The scheme will be applicable till the end of this year till December 2016] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
