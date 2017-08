Oct 19 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc :

* Immunomedics announces new patents for antibody-drug conjugates and vaccines for cancer therapy

* Immunomedics - new patent for antibody-drug conjugates ,vaccines for cancer therapy will expire in july 2033

* Issued patent to co's subsidiary, for additional claims under patent family "dock-and-lock vaccines for cancer therapy