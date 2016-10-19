FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Tata Communications and ST Telemedia complete India data centre JV deal
October 19, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tata Communications and ST Telemedia complete India data centre JV deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Tata Communications Ltd

* Tata Communications Ltd says ST Telemedia and Tata Communications complete the India data centre joint venture transaction

* Tata Communications Ltd says transaction for the Singapore data centre joint venture is expected to close shortly.

* Tata Communications Ltd says -estimated at 100% enterprise value of INR 31.4bn

* Tata Communications Ltd says Tata Communications remains a significant shareholder in India data centre business Source text - (bit.ly/2ekgvb3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

