10 months ago
BRIEF-Actis exits Endurance Technologies via IPO
October 19, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Actis exits Endurance Technologies via IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Actis:

* Announced an exit via initial public offering (IPO) of portfolio company Endurance Technologies Source text: Actis, a leading growth markets investor, today announced an exit via Initial Public Offering (IPO) of portfolio company Endurance Technologies ("Endurance") the largest privately owned Indian auto component Company. The three day IPO opened on 5 October as a pure offer for sale with no further issuance of shares. . The billion dollar market cap company is amongst the largest auto component businesses now listed in India. Key investors in the IPO included Capital World, Govt of Singapore, Nomura and Goldman Sachs (Bengaluru newsroom)

