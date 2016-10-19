FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Cerulean announces $20 mln firm commitment at-the-market stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund
#Funds News
October 19, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cerulean announces $20 mln firm commitment at-the-market stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Cerulean Pharma Inc

* Cerulean announces $20 million firm commitment at-the-market stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund

* Cerulean Pharma immediately following execution of purchase agreement, aspire purchased 800,000 shares of common stock for $1.25 per share

* Cerulean Pharma in connection with entering into purchase agreement, Cerulean issued 700,000 commitment shares to Aspire

* Cerulean has right to sell up to remaining $19.0 million of its common stock to aspire over a 24-month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

