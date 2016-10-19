FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Cerulean Pharma and Novartis enter strategic collaboration
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cerulean Pharma and Novartis enter strategic collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Cerulean Pharma Inc

* Cerulean Pharma Inc says company has entered into a strategic collaboration with Novartis

* Cerulean Pharma Inc says Cerulean will receive an upfront payment of $5 million and is eligible for milestone payments plus sales royalties for each target

* Cerulean Pharma -following regulatory approval of NDC products, co can earn single-digit to low double-digit tiered royalties on net sales for each NDC product

* Cerulean Pharma - under terms of agreement co is also eligible to receive preclinical, clinical, regulatory, and sales milestones for each target

* Collaboration with Novartis will create nanoparticle-drug conjugates directed at up to five targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
