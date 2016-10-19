BRIEF-Pioneer Global Group says unit to acquire entire issued share capital of Maxforte

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Pioneer Global Group Ltd :
* Total consideration for sale shares and sale loans is based on agreed value of hk$648.0 million for property
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares of company with effect from 20 oct
* Chance advance, entered into share purchase agreement with wing hing electric trading co ltd, wong wing keung and glorious ocean investment
* Agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of maxforte, being holding company of property
