#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 1:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-XOMA says regulatory body in Germany approves plan to conduct repeat-dose clinical study in congenital hyperinsulinism patients over age of 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Xoma Corp :

* Xoma announces significant step toward initiating pediatric phase 2 clinical study for XOMA 358 in children with congenital hyperinsulinism

* Says regulatory body in Germany recently approved co's plan to conduct a repeat-dose clinical study in chi patients over age of 12

* Xoma Corp says UK's MHRA has accepted in principle co's proposal to initiate a multi-dose phase 2 clinical study of xoma 358

* Xoma -MHRA accepted initiatiation of multi-dose phase 2 clinical study of Xoma 358 in children two years and older diagnosed with congenital hyperinsulinism

* Xoma -upon formal review and acceptance, co to launch its first multi-dose extended treatment clinical study for xoma 358 in chi patients over age of two Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

