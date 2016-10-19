EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures fall ahead of cenbank policy decision

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 19 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Wednesday as traders increased bets that the central bank will cut rates aggressively after market close. Weaker-than-expected data on industrial output and retail, a surprising cut in fuel prices and lower inflation expectations have supported forecasts of a 50 basis point cut in the Selic rate to 13.75 percent. A Reuters poll showed economists were split between a 25 basis poin