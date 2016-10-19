FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Lloyd's of London Q3 investment returns up 7.9 pct to 239 mln stg
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2016 / 1:36 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lloyd's of London Q3 investment returns up 7.9 pct to 239 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Lloyd's Of London Ltd

* Lloyd's publishes interim management statement Q3 2016

* Lloyd's of London- although market conditions remain challenging, Lloyd's remains in robust financial shape

* Lloyd's of London - Q3 central assets for solvency increased to 3,504 mln stg (December 2015: 3,338 mln stg) on a Solvency II basis

* Lloyd's of London - during period there have been no events that have resulted in any material changes to our expectations for full year.

* Lloyd's of London - says bond markets saw a further fall in yields leading to mark to market gains and a healthy level of return for investment grade asset class

* Financial markets were relatively stable over quarter, supported by further central bank measures in aftermath of eu referendum

* Society's investments returned 239 mln stg, or 7.9 pct, during period (2015: losses of £(6)m, (0.2)pct)

* Lloyd's of london - amount includes foreign exchange gains arising from society currency exposure to us dollars which contributed approximately £90m. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.