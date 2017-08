Oct 19 (Reuters) - Avtovaz :

* Says opens in Tolyatti production of spark plugs in cooperation with Czech firm Brisk

* Investments in the project amounted to 5 million euros ($5.48 million)

* Avtovaz will become main partner of Brisk Rus

* Plans to produce 4.5-5 million spark plugs per year Source text: bit.ly/2dO7B0w

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)