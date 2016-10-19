FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Vastned retail sells and acquirers property
October 19, 2016

BRIEF-Vastned retail sells and acquirers property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Vastned Retail NV :

* Sells property in the Netherlands for 65 million euros ($71.28 million) and acquirers property in Paris and Amsterdam for 18 million euros

* Has sold a portfolio of high street shops, a partial ownership of shopping centres and a number of individual high street shops for a total of 65.3 million euros

* Acquired premium assets in Paris and Amsterdam for 18.1 million euros in total Source text: bit.ly/2ekAA0R Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
