BRIEF-Vastned retail sells and acquirers property

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Vastned Retail NV :

* Sells property in the Netherlands for 65 million euros ($71.28 million) and acquirers property in Paris and Amsterdam for 18 million euros

* Has sold a portfolio of high street shops, a partial ownership of shopping centres and a number of individual high street shops for a total of 65.3 million euros

* Acquired premium assets in Paris and Amsterdam for 18.1 million euros in total Source text: bit.ly/2ekAA0R ($1 = 0.9119 euros)