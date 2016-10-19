FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie FY net profit down at 60.8 million euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 19, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie FY net profit down at 60.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Vilmorin & Cie Sa :

* FY net profit 60.8 million euros ($66.66 million)

* Decided to propose to annual general meeting of shareholders of December 9, 2016 a dividend of 1.10 euros per share

* FY operating income 100.3 million euros versus 100.2 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated net profit 60.8 million euros versus 75.9 million euros year ago

* Vilmorin & Cie's ambition for 2016-2017 is to increase its like-for-like consolidated sales significantly at same rate as in 2015-2016

* 2016-2017 objective of achieving a current operating margin at same level as 2015-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.