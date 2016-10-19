BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie FY net profit down at 60.8 million euros

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Vilmorin & Cie Sa :

* FY net profit 60.8 million euros ($66.66 million)

* Decided to propose to annual general meeting of shareholders of December 9, 2016 a dividend of 1.10 euros per share

* FY operating income 100.3 million euros versus 100.2 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated net profit 60.8 million euros versus 75.9 million euros year ago

* Vilmorin & Cie's ambition for 2016-2017 is to increase its like-for-like consolidated sales significantly at same rate as in 2015-2016

* Vilmorin & Cie's ambition for 2016-2017 is to increase its like-for-like consolidated sales significantly at same rate as in 2015-2016

* 2016-2017 objective of achieving a current operating margin at same level as 2015-2016