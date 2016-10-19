FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gcl New Energy Holdings says Gne Group enters Baoying finance lease agreements
October 19, 2016

BRIEF-Gcl New Energy Holdings says Gne Group enters Baoying finance lease agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Gcl New Energy Holdings Ltd

* Gne Group entered into baoying finance lease agreements in relation to financing of baoying photovoltaic power generation equipment

* Gne Group entered into gaoyou finance lease agreements in relation to financing of gaoyou photovoltaic power generation equipment

* Baoying photovoltaic power generation equipment shall be sold by Nanjing Gcl New Energy to China Financial for rmb36.9 million

* Gaoyou photovoltaic power generation equipment shall be sold by Nanjing Gcl New Energy to China Financial for rmb61.3 million

* Purchaser and lessor being China Financial, lessee being gaoyou gcl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

