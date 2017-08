Oct 19 (Reuters) - Devoran SA :

* Buys 2,000 shares representing 100 percent in DLKF sp. z o.o. from Carom sp. z o.o. for 4.3 million zlotys ($1.1 million) in total Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9348 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)