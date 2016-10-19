BRIEF-Carl Dinger and affiliates report 5.63 pct stake in MFRI Inc, seek sale of co

Oct 19 (Reuters) - MFRI Inc

* Carl Dinger and affiliates report 5.63 pct stake in MFRI Inc as of Oct 17 - SEC filing

* Carl Dinger and affiliates say "given the lack of performance" of MFRI Inc's stock over past five years, they are seeking sale of the co

* Carl Dinger and affiliates - seeking shareholder list and board seat to ensure that such sale of MFRI occurs in timely and orderly fashion

* Carl Dinger and affiliates say if a sale is not completed in a timely manner, it intends to present a proposal to MFRI's shareholders at co's next shareholder meeting Source text: (bit.ly/2e1jt0T) Further company coverage: