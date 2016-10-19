BRIEF-Temenos Q3 non-IFRS EBIT $50.8 mln, raises FY outlook

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Temenos Group AG :

* Q3 non-IFRS revenue was $160.8 million, up from $148.9 million in Q3 2015

* Q3 non-IFRS total software licensing revenue was $64.8 million, an increase of 5.5 percent from Q3 2015 in constant currencies

* Non-IFRS EBIT was $50.8 million in Q3 2016, an increase of 17 percent from Q3 2015 in constant currencies

* Q3 2016 non-IFRS EBIT margin was 31.6 percent, up 2 percentage points on Q3 2015

* Raises its outlook for FY 2016

* Sees FY non-IFRS total software licensing growth at constant currencies of 15 percent to 20 percent up from 10 percent to 15 percent

* Sees FY non-IFRS revenue growth at constant currencies of 12.5 percent to 14.5 percent up from 7.5 percent to 11.0 percent

* Sees FY non-IFRS EBIT at constant currencies of $184 million to $186 million up from $180 million to $185 million

* Intention to launch share buyback of up to $100 million in Q4 Source text - bit.ly/2eu0D1O Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)