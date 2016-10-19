FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Temenos Q3 non-IFRS EBIT $50.8 mln, raises FY outlook
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
October 19, 2016 / 3:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Temenos Q3 non-IFRS EBIT $50.8 mln, raises FY outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Temenos Group AG :

* Q3 non-IFRS revenue was $160.8 million, up from $148.9 million in Q3 2015

* Q3 non-IFRS total software licensing revenue was $64.8 million, an increase of 5.5 percent from Q3 2015 in constant currencies

* Non-IFRS EBIT was $50.8 million in Q3 2016, an increase of 17 percent from Q3 2015 in constant currencies

* Q3 2016 non-IFRS EBIT margin was 31.6 percent, up 2 percentage points on Q3 2015

* Raises its outlook for FY 2016

* Sees FY non-IFRS total software licensing growth at constant currencies of 15 percent to 20 percent up from 10 percent to 15 percent

* Sees FY non-IFRS revenue growth at constant currencies of 12.5 percent to 14.5 percent up from 7.5 percent to 11.0 percent

* Sees FY non-IFRS EBIT at constant currencies of $184 million to $186 million up from $180 million to $185 million

* Intention to launch share buyback of up to $100 million in Q4 Source text - bit.ly/2eu0D1O Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.