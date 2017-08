Oct 19 (Reuters) - Optimum Re Spain Socimi SA

* Says to buy a building in Barcelona valued at 8.1 million euros ($8.88 million)

* Agreed to buy the building in July and plans to use a bank loan to finance the transaction

