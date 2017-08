Oct 19 (Reuters) - Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA :

* 9 Months rental revenue 150.1 million euros ($164.57 million) versus 123.7 million euros a year ago

* Occupancy rate for revenue-generating properties at Sept. 30 2016 was 97.7 pct versus 95.6 pct at Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)