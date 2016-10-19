BRIEF-US Foods agrees to acquire Save On Seafood
* US Foods Inc - terms of acquisition were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc
* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc- units entered into fifth amendment to company's existing credit agreement dated as of December 9, 2013 - SEC filing
* Intrawest Resorts-amendment decreased applicable margin for base rate loans and eurodollar rate loans under term loan from 3% to 2.5% and from 4.00% to 3.50% Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2eGiara] Further company coverage:
* MGE Energy Inc - Jeffrey Keebler will assume roles of President and CEO at that time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise - Enterprise Services Business will help National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) accelerate setup of global electric vehicle production