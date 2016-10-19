BRIEF-CME revises price limits for grains and oilseed futures

Oct 19 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc :

* CME says effective Oct. 31, 2016 for trade date Tuesday, Nov. 1, The Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. (CBOT or Exchange) will reset price limits for grain and oilseed futures

* CME says there shall be no price limits on current month contract on or after the second business day preceding the first day of the delivery month

* The new futures price limits effective on trade date November 1, 2016 will remain in effect until the first trading day in May 2017

* For corn, daily limit will remain unchanged at 25 cents per bushel.

* For soybeans, daily limit will increase to 70 cents per bushel from 65 cents.

* All mini-sized grain and oilseed futures will have the same daily price limits as their corresponding standard-sized futures

* Daily limits for Chicago SRW Wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat will drop to 30 cents from 35 cents.

* For Soybean oil and Soybean Meal, daily limit will remain unchanged at $0.025/pound and $20 per tonne respectively

* For oats, daily limit will remain unchanged at 20 cents per bushel.

* The limit on rough rice futures will drop to 70 cents per hundredweight from 75 cents

* Limits for all grain futures can be expanded in the session following a limit-up or limit-down settlement. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)