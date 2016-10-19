BRIEF-US Foods agrees to acquire Save On Seafood
US Foods Inc - terms of acquisition were not disclosed.
Oct 19 Washington Federal Inc
* Washington Federal Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.49
Washington Federal Inc - Qtrly net interest income $102.8 million versus $106.9 million
MGE Energy Inc - Jeffrey Keebler will assume roles of President and CEO at that time
Hewlett Packard Enterprise - Enterprise Services Business will help National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) accelerate setup of global electric vehicle production