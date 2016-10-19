Google signs up CBS for Internet TV service - source
Oct 19 Alphabet Inc unit Google has reached an agreement with CBS Corp to carry the network on its web TV service, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Google signs up CBS for planned web TV service; Google in advanced talks with Fox & Disney for the service - CNBC, citing Dow Jones
* G2 Investment Partners Management Llc reports passive stake of 6.2 percent in Datawatch Corp as of oct 10 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ekZskD
* Heartland advisors inc reports 14.8 percent passive stake in interpace diagnostics group inc as of october 14 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2elcleJ Further company coverage: