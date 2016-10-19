BRIEF-Sky Network Television updates on 30 june 2017 prospective earnings forecast

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sky Network Television Ltd

* Sky TV 30 june 2017 prospective earnings forecast

* Forecast capital expenditure for year ended 30 june 2017 is still in line with em forecast

* If the value of sky's assets is changed, then there will be further changes to sky's future depreciation levels

* "Depreciation, amortisation and impairment" forecast should be $109.1 million for FY17

* Notes that should merger with vodafone NZ be approved and transaction complete, sky will be required to assess fair value of assets and liabilities

