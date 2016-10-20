FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wynyard updates market on stand-by loan facility
October 20, 2016 / 12:51 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wynyard updates market on stand-by loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Wynyard Group Ltd

* Wynyard group market update

* Refers to stand-by loan facility to manage working capital needs of business

* Company will need to make an initial partial draw down on this facility in early november

* Board is investigating a number of strategic options so that Wynyard can meet these conditions

* Requested that NZX keep its shares in a trading halt until commencement of trading on tuesday 25th october 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

