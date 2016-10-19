FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-American Express raises full year guidance and reaffirms 2017 outlook
October 19, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-American Express raises full year guidance and reaffirms 2017 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - American Express Co

* American Express Co - Raises full year guidance and reaffirms 2017 outlook

* American Express Co - Qtrly Return On Average Equity (ROE) was 26 percent, down from 27 percent a year ago

* Excluding a restructuring charge related to cost reduction efforts, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.24.

* American Express Co - U.S. consumer services reported third-quarter net income of $401 million, down 26 percent from $542 million a year ago

* American Express - International consumer and network services reported Q3 net income of $155 million, up 1 percent from $154 million a year ago

* American Express Co qtrly consolidated provisions for losses were $504 million, down 5 percent from $529 million a year ago

* American Express Co - Qtrly consolidated expenses were $5.5 billion, down 3 percent from $5.7 billion a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
