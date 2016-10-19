FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biomarin Pharmaceutical provided update on mod-stage study of vosoritide
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Biomarin Pharmaceutical provided update on mod-stage study of vosoritide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

* Biomarin Pharmaceutical - Provided update on phase 2 study of vosoritide, analog of C-type Natriuretic Peptide (CNP), in children with achondroplasia

* Vosoritide was generally well tolerated at all doses

* Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc - Biomarin is planning a separate phase 2 study evaluating effect of vosoritide in infants and toddlers

* Biomarin Pharmaceutical-By 2016-end, intends to initiate 1-year,randomized, placebo-controlled phase 3 study in children with achondroplasia ages 5-14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

