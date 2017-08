Oct 20 (Reuters) - Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Australian Pharmaceutical Industries - underlying1 NPAT of $51.4m for twelve months ended 31 Aug 2016, up 18.0%

* Total revenue for FY increased 11.1% to $3.8 billion

* Final fully franked dividend of 3.5 cents per share

* "expects that it will open another 20 priceline pharmacy stores during year"