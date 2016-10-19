FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-CDC updates guidance related to local zika transmission in Miami-Dade County
October 19, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-CDC updates guidance related to local zika transmission in Miami-Dade County

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC updates guidance related to local Zika transmission in Miami-Dade county, Florida

* CDC - FLDOH identified last week additional area where officials determined intensity of Zika virus transmission presents significant risk to pregnant women

* CDC - strengthening travel recommendations for pregnant women, reinforcing recommendations for use of protective measures to prevent exposure to Zika

* CDC- updating recommendations to emphasize testing for pregnant women who lived,traveled to Miami-Dade county

* CDC- updating recommendations to emphasize testing for pregnant women who had unprotected sex with someone who lived or traveled to Miami-Dade county

