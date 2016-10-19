FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-CDC's ACIP votes to recommend new dosing schedule for vaccination with Pfizer's trumenba
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-CDC's ACIP votes to recommend new dosing schedule for vaccination with Pfizer's trumenba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc :

* CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices votes to recommend new dosing schedule for vaccination with trumenba (meningococcal Group B vaccine)

* CDC's ACIP voted to recommend for persons at increased risk for meningococcal disease, 3 doses of trumenba should be administered at 0, 1-2,6 months

* CDC's ACIP voted to recommend for use during serogroup B outbreaks, 3 doses of trumenba should be administered at 0, 1-2, and 6 months

* CDC's ACIP voted to recommend when given to minors not at increased risk for meningococcal disease, 2 doses of trumenba to be given at 0,6 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.