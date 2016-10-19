BRIEF-CDC's ACIP votes to recommend new dosing schedule for vaccination with Pfizer's trumenba

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc :

* CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices votes to recommend new dosing schedule for vaccination with trumenba (meningococcal Group B vaccine)

* CDC's ACIP voted to recommend for persons at increased risk for meningococcal disease, 3 doses of trumenba should be administered at 0, 1-2,6 months

* CDC's ACIP voted to recommend for use during serogroup B outbreaks, 3 doses of trumenba should be administered at 0, 1-2, and 6 months

* CDC's ACIP voted to recommend when given to minors not at increased risk for meningococcal disease, 2 doses of trumenba to be given at 0,6 months